Boy, 8, who drowned Friday was attending back-to-school party at Wichita home: police

Lucas Kindrick, 8, drowned in a swimming pool at a Wichita home on Friday.

Wichita police say a boy who drowned Friday at a home swimming pool was attending a back-to-school party.

Lucas Kindrick, 8, was at the house, in the 2200 block of West Rio Vista Drive in northwest Wichita, for the party when he was found unconscious in the water, Wichita police said in a news release. Adults and the boy’s friends were also there at the time, police say.

Officers responded to a drowning call at the house around 7:20 p.m. Friday. Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services staff and city of Wichita firefighters tried to revive Lucas but he died at the scene, police said. The home is located near Meridian and 69th Street North.

“He was quickly removed and life-saving measures were performed,” police say.

Authorities are calling the death accidental but say the investigation is ongoing.

The boy’s name was released Saturday. A GoFundMe account was created to raise money to help support his family following his death.

“This is a very sad and tragic incident. WPD sends its thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this situation,” police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said in the news release.