Teen driver drowned after driving into watershed in Butler County, authorities say

Authorities say a teen died from drowning after driving a pickup truck into a watershed in Butler County sometime overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

A shift supervisor with Butler County emergency communications said Sunday that the teen boy missed driving around a “very sharp turn” by the watershed and “continued to drive on” into it. The watershed is located in the 5000 block of northwest River Valley, north of Towanda. Rock Creek runs through that area, maps of the area show.

The boy’s body was found around 9 a.m. Sunday, the shift supervisor said. His name, exact age and city of residence was not immediately released.

Authorities say the teen was a licensed driver and was not alone in the Chevy pickup truck when it drove off into the water. But the other occupant, also a minor, was “able to make it to safety,” the shift supervisor said.

A watershed is an area of land where rainfall, snow melt and other water drains into creeks, streams, rivers and lakes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

