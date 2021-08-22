Car merging onto I-135 in south Wichita ended up at bottom of canal after collision

The Wichita Eagle

Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle ended up at the bottom of the canal along I-135 in south Wichita late Sunday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old Wichita woman and a 21-year-old Manhattan man suffered what may be minor and serious injuries when the 2017 Kia Forte they were in “went airborne” and hit the inside of the retaining wall surrounding the canal before overturning and driving to the bottom.

Authorities say the woman was trying to merge onto the southbound lanes of the highway from Harry Street when she hit an Acura TLX that was also southbound. The Kia flipped and went down into the canal after the cars collided.

The wreck was reported at 11 a.m. The 38-year-old Mulvane man driving the Acura wasn’t hurt.