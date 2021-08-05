Local

Good news for water lovers: Wichita’s swimming pools will stay open through Labor Day

McAfee pool at McAdams Park. The pool was renamed last year to honor local architect Charles McAfee.
McAfee pool at McAdams Park. The pool was renamed last year to honor local architect Charles McAfee.

The city of Wichita is extending its summer swimming pool season for a few more weeks.

The city on Thursday announced that five of its six public pools will now be open through Labor Day, with updated hours. The only one that will close earlier is Orchard pool, which is slated to shut down for the year on Aug. 16.

“Most years, the beginning of school marks the end of Wichita Park & Recreation aquatics season, however, with the cancellation of the 2020 aquatics season due to the pandemic, Wichita Park & Recreation wants to give individuals and families extra time to swim this season,” the city said in a news release.

The pools won’t operate as long, though, during the extended season.

From Aug. 9 to 15, they’ll be open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

After that, they will operate 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays and 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They will also be open 1-6 p.m. on Labor Day.

The last day to swim will be Sept. 6.

Daily admission rates will remain the same, city spokeswoman Megan Lovely confirmed. Admission for children 17 and younger costs $2 apiece. Adults are $3 each.

Families of up to six, including one adult, can get in for $8 total.

The city’s splash pads and water playgrounds, which operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, will stay open as scheduled through Sept. 30. They’re free.

The pools are located at:

The splash pads are located at:

Dog can swim, too, on Sept. 7

If you’re a dog owner, you can bring your pooch to the city’s annual Dog Days of Summer event at the College Hill pool on Sept. 7. Participation is limited to two dogs per owner. The city suggests a per-pet donation of $10, a portion of which will benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

During the event, which runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m., dogs will be able to splash around and swim in the zero-entry pool and chemical levels will be safe for canines.

Dogs under 20 pounds can swim from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Larger breeds will then take over from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will also be contests to name the littlest and biggest dogs as well as a long jump contest, according to the city’s website.

All dogs must be leashed when they are not in the pool or participating in the long jump event. Adults can wade in the water up to their knees while dogs are swimming, but children will not be allowed in.

For more information about events, hours or locations, visit www.wichita.gov/aquatics.

