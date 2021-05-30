Looking to cool off? Wichita’s renovated city pools and splash pads open Memorial Day

McAfee pool at McAdams Park. The pool was renamed last year to honor local architect Charles McAfee. The Wichita Eagle

There’s exciting news for Wichita parents and kids looking to cool off this summer: The city’s swimming pools and splash parks will open this year.

Ten splash pads — including four brand-new water playgrounds — and six neighborhood swimming pools open for the season on Monday.

It’s a welcome change after health concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted city officials to keep the sites closed last year.

“We’re incredibly excited to open up,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

“It’s a sign that COVID is getting further behind us.”

Although last year’s closures disappointed many residents who rely on the pools and splash parks to entertain their kids for free or cheap when school’s out for summer break, Whipple said the shutdown allowed the city to get a jump on renovations that were already planned for some sites.

In 2019, the Wichita City Council voted to spend more than $22 million on pool and water playground upgrades over a two-year period.

“I am excited to see the Aquatics plan come to life throughout our city,” Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “. . . I know the community is anxious to get out (and) have some fun.”

Five of the six neighborhood swimming pools — at Aley, McAdams, Orchard, Minisa and Harvest parks — have been completely revamped with all-new features including slides, water sports amenities and lounge and shades areas.

The new splash pads at Boston, Edgemoor, Evergreen and Linwood parks all have “their own unique spin” that reflect nature, cultures or the characteristics of the neighborhoods they sit in, city spokeswoman Megan Lovely said.

“My kids are going to think these are Disneyland,” said Whipple, who plans to visit the sites with his children this summer. “They are incredible amenities that are just going to increase the quality of life for parents and for kids.”

“I encourage everyone, young or old, to get out and visit as many of our city’s pools and splash pads as you can,” City Council member Becky Tuttle said.

There is a nominal admission fee to the city’s pools — $2 for kids and $3 for adults with group rates available — but the splash parks are free to enjoy. Children and adults are welcome at all of the splash pad sites, but no pets, skateboards, bikes or scooters are allowed. Children 10 and younger must be supervised by an adult. The sites require everyone wear swimming suits, and infants must wear swim diapers.

Each pool also has one free day this summer, where you won’t have to pay to get in as long as you’re wearing swimming attire.

Here’s where each location is and what you can experience there.

Where are the swimming pools?

Aley pool, 1800 S. Seneca, 316-838-9685

Where it is: It’s easy to spot from Seneca Street in Aley Park, a few blocks north of Pawnee

When it’s open: 1-4 p.m. Monday; 1-5:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Swim for free: June 13

What’s there: Lots of fun and colorful amenities including swimming lanes, a tower with dual slides, a water basketball goal, concession stand and an ADA-compliant lift and steps. There’s a brand new drop slide, more seating and shade plus a new spray ground area and a tile wall with interactive ocean-themed elements. The pool also has a birthday-party area and will be a site for competitive swim meets, according to City Council member Jeff Blubaugh. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

College Hill pool, 304 S. Circle Drive, 316-838-9687

Where it is: This pool is tucked in a residential area of College Hill, east of Hillside and south of Douglas. You’ll find it if you follow Circle Drive off of Douglas.

When it’s open: 1-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Swim for free: June 6

What’s there: It’s your basic neighborhood swimming pool and bathhouse with a mushroom waterfall feature. There’s nothing new just yet; this pool will be updated during the next phase of renovations under the city’s Aquatics Master Plan. Changes on tap include additions to the bathhouse, fixing the filter system and expanding the deck and shade areas.

Harvest pool, 9500 Provincial, 316-838-9688

Where it is: Nestled in a residential neighborhood on the southwest corner of 13th and Tyler, next to McCollom Elementary School

When it’s open: 1-5:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Swim for free: July 25

What’s there: The tall, orange-and-yellow twisty water slide is the first thing you’ll notice when you approach this pool. There are swim lanes, a shallow play area with a water bench and sunshade and toddler slide that are all new as well as lounge, turf and shade areas. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 12 with City Council member Bryan Frye.

McAfee pool, 1300 E. 16th St., 316-838-9693

Where it is: In McAdams Park, just to the southeast of 17th and Washington, next to the I-135 overpass

When it’s open: 1-5:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Swim for free: July 3

What’s there: A tall and twisty water slide, shade area, a brand-new eagle-shaped slide for the little ones plus a water basketball goal and volleyball net. There’s also a concession stand, diving area, shallow entry area with sprays, a climbing wall, ADA-compliant features and colorful, tented shade areas to help keep everyone cool. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for noon on June 5 with Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson and Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Minisa pool, 1350 N. Jeanette, 316-838-9694

Where it is: Along the Little Arkansas River, just off of 13th and Nims to the west of Wichita North High School

When it’s open: 1-5:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Swim for free: July 11

What’s there: A drop slide, water basketball goal, volleyball nets, shade structures, a submerged water bench, a swim lane and lounge — all decorated in earth-and-water tones that echo nearby architecture honoring Native American heritage. There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on June 11 with City Council member Cindy Claycomb.

Orchard pool, 1062 N. Clara, 316-838-9695

Where it is: In Orchard Park, located northwest of Ninth and West Streets. It’s in a residential neighborhood close to Hadley Middle School

When it’s open: 1-5:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Swim for free: July 17

What’s there: A blue-and-yellow enclosed twist slide, climbing wall, diving area, shallow entry area, basketball goal, concession stand, plenty of shade and ADA-compliant features including steps and a lift. There’s also a beautiful, colorful tile wall the kids can interact with. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, with City Council member Cindy Claycomb.

Where to find splash pads:

Boston Park, 6655 E. Zimmerly

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: A brand-new aviation-themed water playground featuring in-ground water jets, airplane structures, swings and integrated artwork, all honoring Wichita’s history as the Air Capital.

Buffalo Park, 10201 Hardtner

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: With a bison head sculpture and tall wheat stalk structures, this water park definitely represents Kansas. There are several in-ground fountains for kids to play in and a wall where spectators can sit. It was installed in 2016.

Edgemoor Park, 5813 E. Ninth St.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: The park’s all-new “water cycle” aquatics playground tells the story of H2O with a fun water play structure featuring slides and spouts. There is also a rope hammock, boulders to sit on and a two-dimensional meandering stream to play in.

Evergreen Park, 2700 N. Woodland

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: This brand-new Aztec-themed water space pays homage to the culture in the surrounding neighborhood, according to city officials. Play elements include a water spray tower in the shape of an Aztec headdress, a toddler arch and water table, in-ground spray nozzles and an Aztec temple and embankment slide. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 11 with City Council member Cindy Claycomb.

Fairmount Park, 1647 N. Yale

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: This splash park has all the traditional elements: buckets that dump water, spraying hoops, a group of spray nozzles so you can duel with others and dragon and frog features. There’s also seating and shade available for spectators.

Lincoln Park, 1323 S. Topeka

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: A small, interactive water fountain with several in-ground jets that shoot up — perfect for kids to try to dodge and splash around in. It was installed in 2001.

Linwood South Park, 1901 S. Kansas

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: The brand-new “mossy stones” water playground showcases a shallow, two-dimensional meandering stream flanked by grass, stylized trees and a giant water wheel, as well as in-ground water jets, decorative concrete, interactive fountains and lots of rocks to sit on.

Old Town Plaza, 301 N. Mead

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: There aren’t any water play pieces or slides, but the fountains welling up from the plaza in Old Town Square make a nice spot for kids and adults to cool off after taking in a movie, shopping or dining at one of the area’s restaurants. Plenty of seating and some shaded areas are available.

Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st St. South

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: A twin to the splash pad at Fairmount Park, this one also has all of the traditional water elements you’d want to keep kids entertained this summer including water-dumping buckets, dueling spray nozzles and the dragon and frog features. It was built in 2005.

Riverside Central Park, 720 Nims

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

What’s there: Celebration Plaza features several interactive fountains that spray up from the ground. It’s been a popular place to cool off since it was installed in 2004.

How much it costs:

Daily admission rates to the city’s swimming pools are $2 for children 17 and under, $3 for adults and $8 for a family of up to six, one of whom must be an adult. This year, you’ll be able to pay with either cash or a card, according to city spokeswoman Megan Lovely. You can also buy a season pass for a family of four for $150 or an individual season pass for $50 at any city pool or at the concession building at O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd.

Coupon books, which admit one child or adult per pass, are also available for purchase at any pool or the Watson Park concession building. A book of 50 coupons costs $60. A book of 25 costs $40. Discounts are available for those who buy 10 or more coupon books.

The splash pads and water playgrounds are always free.

Other things to know:

The city is offering swimming lessons this year. Contact the pools individually or go to www.wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Aquatics/Pages/Classes.aspx for more information, including a list of classes and costs.

The city is also still looking for lifeguards to staff its pools. Applicants must be 15 years old and have current first aid and CPR certifications, pass criminal history and drug checks and be able to tolerate sitting on a lifeguard stand for long periods of time, lift up to 80 pounds, climb steps or ladders and swim. Pay ranges from $8.89 to $12.57 an hour. The job is part-time. For more information or to apply, visit www.wichita.gov/ParkAndRec/Aquatics/Pages/default.aspx.