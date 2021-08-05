Do you drive Tyler Road in south Wichita? You may need a new route for two weeks

Getty Images

A main thoroughfare in Wichita will be closed for two weeks while city crews replace a storm sewer pipe under the pavement. If you drive in this area, you’ll need to take a new route.

All lanes of Tyler Road will close to through traffic at Harry Street starting Monday. Drivers will be diverted to Maize Road at Kellogg and at K-42, according to a news release from the city of Wichita.

The closure won’t keep motorists from reaching Tex Consolver Golf Course, though.

Tyler will be open to local traffic south of Kellogg to Harry Street for the duration of the project, the city says.

Electronic signs are posted along Tyler warning drivers about the work.

The $350,000 project is being paid for by the Storm Water Utility, the city says.