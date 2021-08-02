Local

Fisherman found body of Wichita man who went missing in Cheney lake over the weekend

First responders are looking for an adult who fell off a boat Saturday on Cheney Lake near M&M Point Campground, an official said.
Authorities in Reno County say the body of a man who went missing over the weekend at Cheney Reservoir has been found.

A fisherman contacted the Cheney State Park office at 7:50 a.m. on Monday after discovering what he thought might be the body of the swimmer who disappeared near M&M Campground on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

“Several Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks boats responded to the area and performed the recovery.”

Authorities confirmed the body is 48-year-old Ty Freel of Wichita, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Freel’s disappearance was reported as a possible drowning at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday after he went under the water along the southeast corner of the lake and didn’t immediately surface.

Authorities used a number of resources to try to find him over the weekend, including searching the water, shoreline and by air, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

