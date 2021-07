First responders are looking for an adult who fell off a boat Saturday on Cheney Lake near M&M Point Campground, an official said. Google Maps

First responders are looking for an adult who fell off a boat on Saturday on Cheney Lake, according to a Reno County 911 emergency communications supervisor.

A drowning was reported at 3:39 p.m. near M&M Point Campground, which is along the southeast corner of the lake.

People on the boat reported the person fell off, the supervisor said.