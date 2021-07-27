National program aims to bring Wichita families more fresh fruits and vegetables

Megan Greenway looks at broccoli she is growing on her farm, Orie’s Farm Fresh. To the right is her 6-year-old son, Orie (February 23, 2020). A new national program launched in Wichita this week, aiming to get more fresh produce to families. The Wichita Eagle

More than 1,000 Wichita families will receive fresh fruits and vegetables through a national program that launched Monday in Wichita.

Good Food for All, an initiative of the nonprofit Partnership for a Healthy America, will distribute more than 600,000 servings of the fruits and vegetables through the Kansas Food Bank and the Greater Wichita YMCA.

Families who participate will receive 50 servings of fruits and vegetables weekly for 12 weeks -- meant to be enough for each family member to have at least two servings of produce per day.

“Through Good Food for All, we’re providing emergency food to families who need it, but even more importantly, we’re also working to catalyze longer term, sustained access to affordable produce in retail,’‘ Nancy E. Roman, president of the Partnership for a Healthier America, said in a statement.

“By distributing good food in a way that builds a habit, and then learning more about what families like, we can help retailers meet that demand, ultimately driving food equity.”

The Kansas Food Bank filled all 1,020 slots for the program in just a few days, President Brian Walker said in a press release announcing the initiative.

Partnership for a Healthier America began providing produce to families when the coronavirus pandemic began through its COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund. Good Food for All, the expansion of that program, is meant to also raise awareness and advocate for long-term changes to the food system. Organizers also hope to encourage more consumption of fruits and vegetables.

The boxes are sourced and assembled by Castellini Company, one of the largest produce distributors in the U.S.

The main barrier to eating more fruits and vegetables is cost, according to Partnership for a Healthier America’s study of its COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund participants. The nonprofit believes there is an unmet marketplace demand for produce and aims to show food retailers the value of making fresh, affordable food more accessible.

Wichita residents recently learned they were losing two Save a Lot grocery stores: one on the east side near 13th and Grove and another at Pawnee and George Washington Boulevard in the Planeview neighborhood. The closures created community concern about growing food deserts in Wichita, as both stores served areas where other grocery stores are scarce.

Since then, city officials have discussed plans for reducing food insecurity in Wichita, such as a Food System Master Plan.

Nationally, Good Food for All plans to distribute more than 10 million servings of fruits and vegetables to more than 17,000 families across 10 states in the Midwest.

Distribution of the produce boxes will also begin this month in Omaha, Sioux Falls, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. More cities will be announced throughout the summer. The nonprofit also announced a fundraising campaign alongside the Good Food for All program.

“We have had an overwhelming response to the announcement of the Good Food For All program,” Walker said. “The Food Bank is excited to be providing this fresh produce to our neighbors who are struggling during these difficult times.”

