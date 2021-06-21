East-side Save A Lot closing as Wichita’s food desert grows

A tentative closing date of July 10 has been set for the Save A Lot at 2402 E. 13th St. (June 21, 2021) The Wichita Eagle

Northeast Wichita’s Save A Lot grocery store is closing and with it the only full-service supermarket serving a broad swath of the historically Black community in northeast Wichita.

City Council member Brandon Johnson said he has confirmed the planned closure, which is tentatively scheduled for July 10.

The closure of the store, at 2402 E 13th St., is a major blow to a large section of the city, Johnson said.

“It’s going to make things worse,” Johnson said. “It’s already a food desert and this is the nearest store people over here have.”

Other than Save A Lot, the closest grocery stores are Dillon’s markets at Douglas and Hillside, or two other Dillon’s on Rock Road, one at Central and one at 21st Street.

Save A Lot was developed with a combination of city and federal assistance and was hailed as a success story in urban redevelopment.

The project to bring a grocery store to the area got underway in 1997, after Dillons closed a store at 21st and Grove. It opened with fanfare in 2006.

The project was mostly funded with a $750,000 federal grant through the Community Development Block Grant program, obtained by then-Congressman Todd Tiahrt.

The city also pitched in, forming a Tax Increment Finance District around the store to divert the increased property tax from the site to pay for improvements to infrastructure.