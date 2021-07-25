KHP identifies two killed in Saturday passenger van crash in Newton; five others hurt

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in a passenger van crash Saturday on Interstate 135 in Newton as 35-year-old Stephanie Manyseng and 43-year-old Rudy A. Perez-Marcial, both of Wichita.

Manyseng was driving a 2019 Chevy G3500 van southbound on I-135 just north of southeast 14th in Newton when the vehicle “left the roadway to the left” and hit a Kansas Department of Transportation guardrail, according to a KHP report.

The van “continued southbound and vaulted, striking the northbound bridge structure followed by a concrete embankment,” the report says.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. The van was carrying seven people.

Manyseng and Perez-Marcial died at the scene. Newton police said Saturday that two other people in the van were in “very critical condition” and three others “had serious injuries.” It’s unclear why the van left the road.

The other occupants taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment were Gasasira Laurent, 58; Rosa Sanchez, 49; Manzere Kanyamibwa, 19; David Salinas-Hernandez, 53; and Cesar De Lara, 46.