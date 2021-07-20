Local Proud Boy running for Kansas school board says he won’t drop out of the race

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Haven school board candidate who espoused racist ideology to a group of teenage anti-fascists earlier this week told The Wichita Eagle today that he has no plans to drop out of the race.

Josh Wells, a Reno County, Kansas resident and owner of Wells Home Repair, was the subject of a recent Kansas Reflector article that detailed his ties to far-right groups.

Wells is a self-described leader of a Proud Boys group and promotes the idea of an all-white nation, the Kansas Reflector reports. In private messages with teenage anti-fascists, called the Midwest Youth Liberation Front, Wells shared a white nationalist manifesto and said he was a member of the Midwest Nationalist Party.

The teenagers shared their messages with Wells on a Twitter thread, messages that Wells alleges are Photoshopped. When asked by an Eagle reporter if Wells was going to sue the Midwest Youth Liberation Front as he threatened to do, he said no.

When an Eagle reporter called Wells and identified themselves, Wells at first replied, “No thanks,” but went on to elaborate that he is still in the school board race and that he wouldn’t be dropping out. When asked if he received any backlash because of the Kansas Reflector article, Wells hung up.

When the reporter called back, Wells spent nine minutes denouncing the article, saying the story was full of lies, spurred on by a “nasty” activist.

“I’m not a racist,” Wells said. “I’m not a white supremacist.”

When asked if he supported the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ community or any other activist group, Wells said no. He said he’s a solid Christian who believes in two genders.

“I don’t get into activism or protests. I think it’s silly,” Wells said. “I do what is right and best for everyone. Color doesn’t matter. That’s why I’m running for school board.”

Wells said he welcomed any parents or students who wanted to speak with him about his candidacy.

“I’ll address any concerns from parents and students,” Wells said. “I don’t have anything to hide. I’m the easiest going guy, until I feel attacked.”

This story will be updated as it progresses.

