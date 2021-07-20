Local Proud Boy running for Kansas school board says he won’t drop out of the race

A Haven school board candidate who espoused racist ideology to a group of teenage anti-fascists earlier this week told The Wichita Eagle today that he has no plans to drop out of the race.

Josh Wells, a Reno County, Kansas resident and owner of Wells Home Repair, was the subject of a recent Kansas Reflector article that detailed his ties to far-right groups.

Wells is a self-described leader of a Proud Boys group and promotes the idea of an all-white nation, the Kansas Reflector reports. In private messages with teenage anti-fascists, called the Midwest Youth Liberation Front, Wells shared a white nationalist manifesto and said he was a member of the Midwest Nationalist Party.

The teenagers shared their messages with Wells on a Twitter thread.

When an Eagle reporter called Wells and identified themselves, Wells at first replied, “No thanks,” but went on to elaborate that he is still in the school board race and that he wouldn’t be dropping out. When asked if he received any backlash because of the Wichita Eagle article, Wells hung up.

This story will be updated as it progresses.