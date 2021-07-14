Victim identified in a fatal motorcycle wreck just outside of Wichita

.

Authorities have identified the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a wreck on the southwestern outskirts of Wichita.

Evan Williams died at the scene of the two-vehicle wreck near 31st Street South and 119th Street West, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office accident report. The other driver had minor injuries but declined to be taken to an area hospital. The collision was reported at 2:08 p.m.

The wreck involved a motorcycle and a truck, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The sheriff’s office will likely release more details later today.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle