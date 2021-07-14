Local

Victim identified in a fatal motorcycle wreck just outside of Wichita

.
. Sedgwick County/Twitter

Authorities have identified the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a wreck on the southwestern outskirts of Wichita.

Evan Williams died at the scene of the two-vehicle wreck near 31st Street South and 119th Street West, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office accident report. The other driver had minor injuries but declined to be taken to an area hospital. The collision was reported at 2:08 p.m.

The wreck involved a motorcycle and a truck, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The sheriff’s office will likely release more details later today.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his six years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service