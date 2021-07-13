One person reported dead in traffic collision outside Wichita city limits

Authorities say one person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon on 119th Street South on the southwestern outskirts of Wichita.

The collision, between a motorcycle and a truck, was first reported to 911 at 2:08 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. The crash reportedly occurred on 119th at 31st Street South. Details about the victim were not immediately released.

This is a developing news situation. This story will be updated as more information is available.