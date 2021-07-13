Local

One person reported dead in traffic collision outside Wichita city limits

Authorities say one person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon on 119th Street South on the southwestern outskirts of Wichita.

The collision, between a motorcycle and a truck, was first reported to 911 at 2:08 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. The crash reportedly occurred on 119th at 31st Street South. Details about the victim were not immediately released.

This is a developing news situation. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service