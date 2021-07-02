Two more types of bacterium linked to Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s splash park: health officials

Tanganyika’s new splash park features slides, tipping water buckets, waterfalls and a giant water-spewing giraffe.

Two more bacterium have been linked to Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s splash park in Goddard, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday, adding coliform and E. coli to the list of exposed bacterium patrons may have encountered.

The announcement comes the same day an amended lawsuit was filed to account for more people who joined the suit, currently at 47 plaintiffs. Those people allege they became “violently ill and suffered repeated bouts of vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and fever and other symptoms due to the negligence and/or carelessness” of the park, the lawsuit says.

The splash park closed on June 19 and remains closed. The KDHE reported June 20 that it began an investigation into the park two days earlier after a “diarrheal illness” was linked to several people who visited the splash park.

The KHDE previously said three people linked to the park tested positive for Shigella, a bacteria spread from person-to-person through exposure to contaminated feces. That number is now at six, the KDHE said Friday.

Additionally, water testing at the splash park did not find Shigella, but did find the bacterium coliform and E. coli.

“In water sample testing, the presence of these bacteria indicates likely fecal contamination,” the KDHE said. “The water results are a snapshot of water quality on the day the samples were collected. Further interpretation of the water sample results is ongoing.”