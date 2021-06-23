Sickness linked to Tanganyika identified: 3 cases of Shigella bacteria, spread by poop

Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s splash park in Goddard on Sept. 4, 2020. The Wichita Eagle

Public health officials have identified the Shigella bacteria as the cause of a diarrheal illness in at least three infected people who visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

The three people who tested positive for Shigella bacteria were the three original cases linked to the park, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County Health Department announced Wednesday evening.

“I’m glad the county and KDHE were able to confirm the bacteria that connected the three cases,” said Matt Fouts, Tanganyika’s director, in an email. “Not knowing what is wrong is sometimes more stressful and scary. It has been one of the most frequently asked questions we have received and we weren’t able to provide an answer. Now those that are sick can consult with their doctors to see if that is what is affecting them and get the proper treatment.”

The Shigella bacteria is spread from person-to-person through exposure to contaminated feces, the public health agencies said. Park visitors who have become sick and go to a doctor should ask to have their poop tested.

“Shigella spreads easily; just a small number of bacteria can spread illness,” the KDHE/SCHD news release states. “Someone can become infected with Shigella through swallowing contaminated recreational water, touching items that are contaminated and touching your mouth, or caring for someone who has Shigella, including cleaning up after the person uses the bathroom or changing diapers.”

The investigation is ongoing. Tanganyika officials previously announce that water samples have been sent to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory, and results are expected next week. Further testing on the initial three cases will determine whether the bacteria are related.

More than 200 people have responded to a government survey designed to identify Tanganyika visitors with symptoms of fever, diarrhea or vomiting. Epidemiologists have not yet determined how many of those respondents may be connected to the outbreak associated with Tanganyika’s temporarily-closed Splash Park.

Diarrhea from Shigella infection can sometimes be bloody, according to the CDC. The Shigellosis sickness usually begins one or two days after infection and lasts for a week. Most people recover without antibiotics, but people with severe illness or a weakened immune symptom should be given antibiotics.

Prevention tips include washing your hands with soap and running water.

Tanganyika’s Splash Park is served by a City of Goddard water line. Routine monitoring indicates the city’s drinking water is safe, according to the health departments.

The KDHE and SCHD survey is available online at https://tinyurl.com/kdhesplash. Sedgwick County residents can also contact the local health department via email at DiseaseReporting@sedgwick.gov or by calling 316-660-5558.