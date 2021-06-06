Drowning at south Wichita apartment complex under police investigation, dispatch say

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police are investigating a drowning death at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one patient was pronounced dead at the scene of a water submersion call. The report was made at around 2:15 p.m. at the Kingston Cove Apartments at 27th South and McLean.

Additional information was not released.

The apartment complex is at the edge of a lake.