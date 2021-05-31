One person dead in crash on Maple in Delano neighborhood, Sedgwick County dispatch says

File photo

One person has died in a vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in the Delano neighborhood.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed that emergency crews were called at around 4:17 p.m. to an accident on Maple near Martinson. One patient died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Wichita police are investigating.

What appeared to be a blue car or SUV hit a tree, with the driver pinned inside the wreckage. Firefighters tried to rescue the person and administer first aid.

This is a developing story and will be updated.