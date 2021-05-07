Wichita area YMCAs push hiring for a range of jobs heading into summer camp season

The downtown YMCA at night. The Greater Wichita YMCA is looking to fill 150 job openings as it heads into the busy summer months and the community recovers from the pandemic. The Wichita Eagle

The Greater Wichita YMCA is looking to fill about 150 jobs in the area, a mix of year-round and seasonal positions as the community heads into the busy summer months and people grow more comfortable going out.

The health and fitness centers have openings across the city of Wichita and in Andover, Newton and El Dorado.

Year-round positions include membership services, kid zone attendant, event site supervisor for sports, personal trainer and Early Learning Center teacher.

Water park lifeguard and summer camp group leader are summer-only positions.

Many of the year-round jobs can also be seasonal depending on an employee’s needs, said Brandy Weber, associate vice president of human resources at the Greater Wichita YMCA. Most positions can be either full or part-time.

“We hire many part-time, high school and college students and work with them and their schedule,” Weber said in an email. “The YMCA is flexible when it comes to schedules – we’re open 364 days a year, seven days a week.”

Workers in summer positions do have opportunities to transition into permanent jobs once they complete their terms, said Angela Cato, marketing director at Greater Wichita YMCA.

The YMCA would like to hire lifeguards and summer camp leaders before Memorial Day at the end of the month. However, the YMCA does hire all summer long and will hire for other positions all year.

The wages for each job will depend on previous experience.

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old and can make between $8 and $12 an hour. Summer camp group leaders must be at least 18 years old and can make anywhere from $10 to $12 an hour.

Event site supervisors for sports and personal trainers must also be at least 18 years old to apply. The sports site supervisors jobs start around $9 an hour. The personal trainer position requires advanced certification or a degree, and pay varies depending on experience.

A membership services employee must be at least 21 years old and pay starts at $12 an hour.

Early Learning Center teachers must have a degree, teaching experience and a valid Kansas teaching certification. Pay will vary depending upon experience.

Enrollment in summer camps has gone well after the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and vaccinations, Cato said. The Greater Wichita YMCA will serve thousands of kids this summer beginning June 1.

“Our priority right now is getting staff on board so we can meet the demand from parents and the communities we serve,” Cato said in an email. “The response we are getting for all of our programs, including summer sports, is a good sign that the Wichita area is recovering and getting active again.”

Anyone can apply and search open positions online at ymcawichita.org/careers. View a map of locations at ymcawichita.org/locations.

