Wichita jobs: Call center hiring workers to survey people about COVID-19 vaccine

A research project to learn more information about COVID-19 vaccines is looking to hire 120 people to join a call center in Wichita or work remotely.

NORC, or the National Opinion Research Center, at the University of Chicago is hiring the telephone interviewers to support efforts of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around the coronavirus vaccines.

“NORC has been conducting the National Immunization Survey on behalf of the CDC for more than 15 years,” said Missy Nachbar, NORC’s NIS project director, in a statement. “In addition to the important research on childhood vaccines, NORC will now help the CDC with its adult survey on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This invaluable work for the CDC is happening right now in Wichita’s own backyard at NORC’s call center at 21st and Amidon,” she said.

Employees will survey adults across the country by telephone, asking about COVID-19 vaccine uptake and attitudes. For more than eight decades, NORC at the University of Chicago has been a nonpartisan research organization.

In addition to its call center in Wichita at 2021 N. Amidon, NORC at the University of Chicago has call centers in Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

An online job listing shows a telephone interviewer position with a starting wage of $14 an hour. Base pay for the job is $11 an hour plus $3 an hour in premium pay. Spanish and English bilingual interviewers can make $14.50 an hour.

The part-time job could be 24 to 28 hours per week. Day, night and weekend hours are available, as are work from home positions. The listing cites opportunities for a promotion and pay increase within the first nine months and then again every six months.

“We’re looking to hire friendly and personable individuals as interviewers who can talk to people on the phone about whether they have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and their thoughts around the COVID-19 vaccination more generally,” said Shawn Montgomery, call center manager at NORC, in a statement.

For more information and to apply, visit workthatmatters.norc.org.

