Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck at Spirit, official says

A 48-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a truck Friday morning at Spirit AeroSystems in south Wichita, according to Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick.

Officers responded to the wreck around 6:55 a.m. inside Gate 13 at Spirit, 4400 E. MacArthur, Blick said in a news release. The area is near Oliver.

“During the collision investigation deputies learned an eastbound GMC truck driven by a 39 year old male struck a 48 year old male walking northbound,” Blick said. “The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by EMS with critical injuries. The driver of the GMC was not injured.”

Michael Stavola
