Driver who died in Sunday head-on collision was 65-year-old Wichita man: police

Wichita police say one of the drivers involved in a head-on collision in the 4100 block of South Hydraulic on Sunday evening has died.

Michael Brown, 65, of Wichita, died at a local hospital after he was taken there for treatment of critical injuries he received after his 2010 Ford Focus crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Kia Soul around 7:50 p.m., Officer Paul Cruz said in a Monday news briefing. Police are still investigating exactly what caused Brown to drive into oncoming traffic, Cruz said.

Brown was driving southbound on Hydraulic when he “crossed the center line and struck the Kia head on,” Cruz said. The other driver, a 28-year-old woman, was not hurt.

The collision is the city’s ninth fatal traffic crash of 2021, Cruz said.