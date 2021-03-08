Boy, 4, hit and killed by vehicle while crossing downtown Wichita street with his mom

Wichita police say a 4-year-old boy was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing a downtown Wichita street with his mother on Monday morning — and the driver suspected of leaving the crash scene has been located.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates the child was trying to cross the street using a crosswalk when he was struck by a tan- or gold-colored vehicle that didn’t stop. The collision, a hit-and-run, reportedly happened around 10 a.m. at the Waterman and Washington intersection. The authorities were looking for the driver and the vehicle in the area late Monday morning, according to scanner traffic.

The boy’s mother was not hurt, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said by phone. The boy was pronounced dead either at or on the way to a Wichita hospital.

Wichita police initially gave the boy’s age as 3 years old but later corrected it to 4. Davidson said in an email shortly before noon that officers found the vehicle that they think hit the boy “and we are currently speaking to the driver.”

He asked anyone who saw the collision or who were in the area at the time to contact the Wichita Police Department’s accident follow-up detectives at 316-350-3686.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.