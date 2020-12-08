Did you feel it? Estimated 3.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Wichita area

An earthquake that rattled the Wichita-area Tuesday morning left some residents saying it was among the most-unusual they’ve experienced.

The United States Geological Survey reported the estimated 3.0-magnitude quake struck in east Wichita, three kilometers — or 1.86 miles — north northeast of Eastborough at 10:54 a.m. Its epicenter was five kilometers, or about 3.1 miles, underground, according to www.earthquake.usgs.gov.

The earthquake is the fourth with a 2.0 or greater magnitude reported in Wichita over the last two weeks, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. There were also earthquakes that had magnitudes of 2.4 to 2.7 on the Richter scale reported on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. All had epicenters near 13th and Greenwich, according to a KGS map.

Residents who posted about the earthquake on Twitter described it as strong but quick and “probably the closest one” they’ve ever felt.

One person described it as the “oddest sounding” quake they’ve heard, like a vehicle had hit a house.

“Definitely felt that earthquake in downtown Wichita! The whole building was shaking,” another Twitter user wrote.

Social media reports indicated it could be felt across Wichita, including out east around Douglas and Hillside and down south in the area of 31st Street South and Seneca. The USGS’s Community Internet Intensity Map shows people in Derby and in the El Dorado area also felt weak to light shaking.

