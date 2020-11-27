Felt like ‘someone ran into my house with a car’ during reported earthquakes in Wichita

The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake with an epicenter in east Wichita on Thursday and Friday. The dot highlighted in yellow is Friday’s earthquake. Kansas Geological Survey

An earthquake was reported in east Wichita for the second-consecutive day, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

United States Geological Survey geophysicists Paul Caruso said the dots on the KGS map mark the epicenter of the earthquake. That map shows a 2.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale at around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday and a 2.6 magnitude earthquake at around 12:27 p.m. on Friday. The epicenters are both between Greenwich and K-96, from west to east, and 13th and Central from north to south.

Destiny Phillips wrote on Facebook that her house near Kellogg and Greenwich shook both times. She later replied to a comment that it felt like “someone ran into my house with a car.” Cheryl Miller wrote it “felt and sounded more like an explosion” at 21st and Woodlawn. It’s unclear if both comments were about one or both of the earthquakes.

Caruso said 26 people “in and around Wichita” reported to the USGS feeling Friday’s earthquake. The earthquake on Thursday hasn’t yet been reported to the USGS.

About the magnitude of those earthquakes, Caruso said:

“People generally if they felt it would be close to the epicenter and they would experience a little bit of vibration. Maybe they would see their chandelier swinging back and forth. We certainly wouldn’t expect any damage to be caused by anything that small.”

The earthquake on Thursday had a reported epicenter close to 13th and Greenwich. Friday’s had a reported epicenter off Bedford Court near K-96.