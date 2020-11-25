Struggling this holiday? Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in Wichita

As families are preparing for get togethers laden with turkey, ham, pumpkin pie and all of the other Thanksgiving trimmings, some people may find themselves without a meal, or no place to go.

Instead of letting folks go hungry this holiday, some Wichita-area organizations are offering free meals over the lunch and dinnertime hours.

Here’s where you can get a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day if you are hungry or struggling:

▪ Bethel Life Center will serve to-go style meals starting at 10:30 a.m, while supplies last, at 3777 S. Meridian Ave. The parking gate to the property will open at 9:30 a.m. so people can begin lining up. Meals will be handed out in a drive-through line. Visitors must stay in their cars. Call 316-522-7148 for more information.

▪ First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore in Derby, is serving a traditional to-go style Thanksgiving meal from noon to 1 p.m. but you have to RSVP. Call 316-788-2831 by Wednesday, Nov. 25, to reserve a spot.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ The Lord’s Diner offers a hot meal to anyone hungry from 5:30-7:30 p.m. 365 days a year at two Wichita locations: 520 N. Broadway in downtown Wichita and 2825 S. Hillside in the Planeview Neighborhood. That includes holidays.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, meals are now served to-go style rather than dine-in. Visitors can walk up and receive a meal and drink, with no questions asked about their financial, living or other situations. You have to be present to receive a meal. There is one offered per person. Visit www.thelordsdiner.org or call 316-266-4966 for more details.

The diner’s food trucks will also have to-go meals at the Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St., from 4-6 p.m.; the Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland, from 4-5 p.m.; and the Hilltop Community Center, 1329 S. Terrace, from 4-6 p.m.

If you know of other free Thanksgiving meals available on the holiday, email information to aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.