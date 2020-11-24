Too much leftover turkey? Turn it into Tetrazzini

Tomorrow is the big Turkey Day. Planning and prepping for a big holiday meal, even if it’s just for your household, is a production. It takes skill, timing, hard work and plenty of dish washing.

Once it’s all said and done, it feels somewhat like a long run. You’re so glad you did it and also glad it’s over. Over the holiday weekend, there are still mouths to be fed, and the same leftovers get monotonous after a time or two.

This week’s recipe for Turkey Tetrazzini is the perfect use for your leftover turkey meat. It’s a comforting dish with egg noodles, a flavorful sauce made with cream, chicken broth and dry sherry, and a bit of cheesiness, too. And it’s topped with breadcrumbs. What could be better?

The fall weather has me craving comfort foods. Last week I made Cream Cheese Chicken Pot Pie and Fettuccine Alfredo — not on the same day, of course. By the end of the week, I figured we might need to lighten things up with some orange roughy and broccoli.

This recipe is pretty simple to put together, even though it has several steps. After making Thanksgiving dinner, it’s time to take a break from complicated meals in the kitchen. It’s time to focus on enjoying the holiday weekend, maybe put up some holiday decor and relax a bit. Some people do the Black Friday shopping thing, but you couldn’t pay me to do that, especially this year.

Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks, and while this year it looks so different from others, I hope you find that we are surrounded by blessings big and small. Even if your holiday celebration is just with one other person, I hope you find a way to make it special.

May your turkey be juicy, your gravy hot, your mashed potatoes comforting and your pie sweet and satisfying. Thank you to you, dear readers. You’re among my blessings.

Turkey Tetrazzini

12 ounces mushrooms, sliced (about 4-5 cups)

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

¼ cup all-purpose flour

12 ounces egg noodles (or linguine)

1½ cups milk

¼ cup whipping cream

2 cups chicken broth

¼ cup dry sherry (or vermouth or dry white wine)

3 cups coarsely chopped cooked turkey

1 cup peas

2/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan, divided use

1/3 cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Ground nutmeg, optional

1/3 cup fine fresh bread crumbs or Panko

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Start heating 2-3 quarts of water for the pasta. Add 1 teaspoon of salt for each quart of water.

Cook the mushrooms in 3 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat, stirring, until all of the liquid the mushrooms give off has evaporated, 5-7 minutes. Set aside.

In a large heavy saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Stir in the flour and cook the mixture over low heat, stirring for 3 minutes.

About now, put the pasta into the boiling water you’ve heated. Follow the package directions and cook until al dente. While the pasta is cooking, continue on with the recipe.

Into the saucepan with the butter and flour, slowly whisk the milk, cream, chicken broth and the sherry. Bring to a simmer and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for about 5 to 8 minutes.

When the pasta is ready, drain it. In a large bowl combine the pasta, the sauce, the mushrooms, the turkey and the peas. Stir in 1/3 cup of the Parmesan and the 1/3 cup of Swiss cheese. Stir in the lemon juice. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Note that if you have been using unsalted butter and/or unsalted or low sodium stock, you will need to add more salt than you might expect. Just keep sprinkling it until it is seasoned to your taste.

Add a pinch of nutmeg if using, again to taste. Transfer the mixture to a buttered 3-quart casserole.

In a small bowl combine well the remaining 1/3 cup Parmesan and the breadcrumbs. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the Tetrazzini and dot the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cut into bits.

Bake the Tetrazzini at 375 degrees in the middle rack of the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until it is bubbling and the top is golden. Garnish individual servings with chopped parsley.

SimplyRecipes.com