Need is up. Donations are down. Here’s how to get & give help in Wichita this holiday

Pandemic-fueled unemployment and general uncertainty for what 2021 will bring is prompting a record number of requests for help from struggling families in the Wichita area. And local organizations are feeling the pinch.

Several nonprofits that impoverished residents and low-income workers have come to rely on to provide meals, winter wear and gifts for themselves and their loved ones over the holidays say community donations this year haven’t kept up with the demand for assistance.

Nationally, charitable giving is down by double digits.

Yet, requests for help with everything from food to paying utility bills and rent — as well as nonprofit spending to meet those needs — have increased across the board, sometimes at double or triple pre-COVID-19 rates.

In response, organizations are asking community members to step up and give what they can, no matter how small.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The pandemic has made us all acutely aware of how vulnerable that we are. We’re all kind of scaling back a little bit, and we’re not able to do some of the things that we’ve done in the past,” said Bill Williams, president and CEO of HumanKind Ministries, which runs Operation Holiday, one of the area’s largest Christmas assistance events.

But there are still people in need that can’t be forgotten, he said.

“If the shoe were on the other foot, they would be helping us. That’s just the Kansas way,” United Way of the Plains President and CEO Pete Najera said.

“We’re known for our resiliency and our generosity and our humility. And we’re going to be calling on that now more than ever.”

Since the start of 2020, Wichita’s workforce has been hit especially hard. It was already suffering from local aircraft industry layoffs prompted by the Federal Aviation Administration’s grounding of Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet in 2019 when the pandemic hit.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Additional paycheck and job losses from business shutdowns sent Wichita’s financial stress into overdrive.

“All of these events just exacerbated the challenge here in our area where gaining the resources became extremely difficult at a time when demand was never higher,” Najera said.

For the Salvation Army, the increased need resulted in a 300% jump in requests to help pay electric bills and rent, and a nearly 200% boost in food distribution.

The organization is projected to spend an additional $300,000 this year over 2019 to cover the rising costs, Wichita Commander Maj. Jim Curl said.

“In the first six months of the pandemic, we distributed almost 200,000 pounds of food from our locations in Wichita,” he said.

“Fortunately right now the non-eviction notice has kept folks in their homes. But eventually they are going to need to find a way to play catch up.”

The same is true at the Kansas Food Bank and local food pantries, which are expecting or have already seen record-breaking levels of need. Food bank President and CEO Brian Walker said the pantries his organizations provide food to reported a 37% increase in visits in September, year over year.

To meet the rising demand, the food bank has already spent about a million dollars more on food than it did in 2019, he said.

“Local food pantries are seeing several new faces, including working class people who have not sought help before. They’ve never struggled with hunger issues. So it’s new to them.”

On the ground at Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, which operates three days a week and one Saturday a month in the Planeview Neighborhood, the increased need is evident.

One day in October, the Catholic Charities Wichita-run pantry served 326 families in just a few hours.

Before the pandemic, that would have been a week’s worth of visitors, spokeswoman Mary Beth Chambers said.

“When I heard that number, it was very, very telling as to what our community is going through.”

Another Catholic Charities ministry, the Lord’s Diner, is currently serving 2,000 to 2,500 meals a night at its two brick-and-mortar locations and food trucks.

“It is higher than we usually are at this time of the year,” the diner’s executive director, Jan Haberly said.

Other organizations are juggling more applications for holiday time help than they’ve received in prior years.

By mid-November, the local Marine Toys for Tots program had already received more than 10,000 applications for toys for kids in need. Gunnery Sgt. Robert Soden, Wichita coordinator, said he expects a few thousand more by the Dec. 5 application deadline.

In 2019, the program gave more than 23,000 toys to 11,839 local children.

“With the pandemic and everything else going on, the requests are coming in at a greater rate than last year,” he said.

And the demand isn’t going away any time soon, organizations say. Requests for help are expected to continue into 2021 at similar or greater levels.

“We’ll see some real hard times coming yet,” said the Salvation Army’s Curl. “It’s going to be a tough Christmas for a lot of people.”

In addition to changing how organizations provide and accept help, Sedgwick County’s recent COVID-19 infection numbers have led to cancellations or reductions in some services for the poor.

Citing safety concerns, the Greater Wichita YMCA last week axed its 43rd free community “We Care Dinner,” which was projected to serve 1,200 hot holiday meals over lunchtime the day before Thanksgiving — many to homeless people.

And in a year when charitable giving is down 20% to 30% nationally, many have been forced to cancel major fundraisers that provide year-round support.

Some nonprofits fear they’ll have to close their doors permanently if the pandemic’s financial toll doesn’t ease soon.

“A lot of them are unsure how they’re going to move into 2021,” Kansas Nonprofit Chamber CEO Cindy Miles said. “I know that they’re hoping that some of the grant funding will return. They’re certainly putting a lot of hope into the ability to have whatever annual fundraising events or other fundraising events that they have.”

As nonprofits are learning to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions and safety recommendations, virtual events have grown in popularity.

This year, Catholic Charities traded its annual summer “Bags to Riches” fundraiser for a virtual benefit event called “Beaches and Blessings,” and it is looking at possibly doing the same with its wintertime “Cruise Night” 600-person gala. However, there’s been no decision made yet, Chambers said.

But organizations say those Zoom-style gatherings haven’t tended to bring in as much money as in-person events, where food, drinks, laughter and camaraderie spur the sort of philanthropic energy and good-natured competition that translates into higher bids at the auction table.

Still, many organizations are moving forward with changes they hope will result in greater numbers of donations and families helped.

For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army started its annual holiday fundraising campaign early, hoping the extra time would cushion the blow of a possible 50% decrease in cash donations collected by bell ringers with their signature red kettles.

Even without the pandemic looming last year, the Salvation Army in Sedgwick County fell short of its fundraising goal. This year it hopes to raise $1.5 million, Curl said.

The organization is also giving people the option to donate digitally at the kettles using a QR code and is partnering with Walmart to make Angel Tree shopping so simple donors won’t have to leave their couches, if they don’t want to pick an ornament up at the store. They can simply go online to www.WalmartAngelTree.org to view local gift registries, shop and have items delivered directly to their Salvation Army branches.

Among its changes, Operation Holiday accepted applications for assistance two weeks longer in 2020 than it did in previous years. Usually it helps some 11,000 to 15,000 low-income families and individuals annually. It also moved much of its application process online and is planning a drive-through distribution event to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 infections spreading among staff, families and volunteers.

“This year we’re finding it challenging just finding enough (gift and item) collection sites because a lot of businesses that we used in the past are closed to the public” or their employees are working remotely, Williams said, touching on other fundraising hurdles.

Other organizations are creating new initiatives to help out. The Wichita Police Foundation, for instance, launched “Random Acts of Kindness” so impoverished and struggling families referred by Wichita police officers can get their needs met this holiday season.

“I want people to understand, especially in this time, how much work nonprofits are trying to do with less resources and how much of an impact that they make in the community,” Miles said. “I hope that they’ll really open their pocketbooks a bit and find some nonprofit that they can give to in some way so that they can continue to offer the services that they offer.”

“Even the small donations make a huge difference.”

Dozens of local organizations are gearing up to provide assistance to people in need over the holiday season. If you’re struggling, here are some places where you can still get or apply for help.

If you know of other resources or your organization wants to be included on this list, email aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.

Where to get help ...

Overall help

The United Way of the Plains is a one-stop shop for free and confidential assistance referrals for needs including food, help paying rent and utility bills, health care, housing and other issues. Dial 2-1-1 from your phone or go to www.unitedwayplains.org/211-information-and-referral.

Toys for kids, winter coats, clothes

Marine Toys for Tots is accepting applications for help through Dec. 5. Children up to age 14 qualify. Call 316-682-3252 ext. 2818 or go to www.wichita-ks.toysfortots.org.

is accepting applications for help through Dec. 5. Children up to age 14 qualify. Call 316-682-3252 ext. 2818 or go to www.wichita-ks.toysfortots.org. Officially, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree application period is closed, but the organization may still accept help requests. Call 316-263-2769. Items provided include children’s toys and winter coats and accessories.





application period is closed, but the organization may still accept help requests. Call 316-263-2769. Items provided include children’s toys and winter coats and accessories. Operation Holiday might also extend its application period. Call 316-264-9303 to inquire.

Food

The Kansas Food Bank maintains a list of food resources and open food pantries at www.kansasfoodbank.org under the “Need Food?” tab. You can also call 316-265-3663. Some pantries have income requirements or limits on visits. Contact them directly for details.

maintains a list of food resources and open food pantries at www.kansasfoodbank.org under the “Need Food?” tab. You can also call 316-265-3663. Some pantries have income requirements or limits on visits. Contact them directly for details. Our Daily Bread Food Pantry , 2825 S. Hillside, is open 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 19. Food pick-up is drive-thru only; you can visit once a month. There are no income requirements but the pantry asks to see ID for everyone in the household. It closes Christmas Eve and reopens at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

Paxton’s Blessing Box has more than 40 free-standing, red, 24-hour micro-pantries around Sedgwick County that offer a variety of non-perishable foods while they last, no questions asked. See www.paxtonsblessingbox.com for locations.

The Salvation Army has three food pantries that operate by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Distribution addresses are 1739 S. Elpyco, 350 N. Market and 1910 S. Everett in Wichita; each serves specific zip codes. Call 316-263-2769.

has three food pantries that operate by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Distribution addresses are 1739 S. Elpyco, 350 N. Market and 1910 S. Everett in Wichita; each serves specific zip codes. Call 316-263-2769. The Shocker Support Locker is open during the fall semester to Wichita State University students, faculty and staff who need food, clothing, toiletries, baby products and other items. Fill out an item request form at www.wichita.edu/student_life/sga/Shocker_Food_Locker.php.

Several other pantries are open and operating. Dial 2-1-1 or check the United Way’s referral list at www.unitedwayplains.org.

Help paying utilities, medical or other bills

Share the Season , in its 21st year, gives one-time help to Wichita-area residents struggling to pay utilities, rent, medical and other bills. Applicants must have experienced a major event in the past six months that’s caused financial strain. Apply through Jan. 17 at www.wichitacf.org/strategic-initiatives/share-the-season.

, in its 21st year, gives one-time help to Wichita-area residents struggling to pay utilities, rent, medical and other bills. Applicants must have experienced a major event in the past six months that’s caused financial strain. Apply through Jan. 17 at www.wichitacf.org/strategic-initiatives/share-the-season. Center of Hope provides emergency assistance to people facing eviction or utility shut off. Call 316-267-0222 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m. on Mondays to schedule an appointment. For more information, go to www.centerofhopeinc.org/emergency-assistance.





Shelter

HumanKind Ministries operates an emergency winter overnight homeless shelter for adults from Nov. 1 to March 31. Men and women are housed separately at 841 and 848 N. Market in downtown. Meals provided. Call 316-264-9303.





from Nov. 1 to March 31. Men and women are housed separately at 841 and 848 N. Market in downtown. Meals provided. Call 316-264-9303. Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, has an overnight shelter for homeless men . Private buses provide transportation to and from 2nd and Topeka. Meals provided. Call 316-687-4673 or go to www.urmwichita.org.

St. Anthony Family Shelter helps families with minor children who are homeless and need emergency housing. Call 316-264-7233. Everyone seeking housing must have ID.

helps families with minor children who are homeless and need emergency housing. Call 316-264-7233. Everyone seeking housing must have ID. Supportive Services for Veteran Families helps low-income, legitimately homeless veterans in a 25-county area in south central Kansas. Call 316-202-0637 or go to www.catholiccharitieswichita.org/supportive-services-for-veteran-families.





Help with other personal or family issues

Holidays typically come with an uptick in household member and intimate partner abuse, and often with extra stress and financial pressures that can lead to mental health struggles.

For domestic violence, sex assault and other abuse help, contact:

Harbor House ’s 24-hour domestic violence, abuse and sexual assault crisis hot line at 316-263-6000. The shelter is open during the holidays. Call or visit www.catholiccharitieswichita.org/harbor-house.

’s 24-hour domestic violence, abuse and sexual assault crisis hot line at 316-263-6000. The shelter is open during the holidays. Call or visit www.catholiccharitieswichita.org/harbor-house. StepStone , 316-265-1611

Wichita Family Crisis Center , 316-267-7233

, 316-267-7233 Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center , 316-263-3002

, 316-263-3002 The National Domestic Violence Hotline , 1-800-799-7233

, 1-800-799-7233 If you think a child is being abused call 911, the Kansas Protection Reporting Center at 316-660-9478 or local Exploited and Missing Child Unit detectives at 316-660-9478

For counseling and mental health help, contact:

Comcare of Sedgwick County ’s 24-hour crisis hot line at 316-660-7500 for mental health and substance abuse issues

’s 24-hour crisis hot line at 316-660-7500 for mental health and substance abuse issues Catholic Charities’ Cana Counseling provides depression, anxiety, marital and family counseling services for a fee. Insurance and Medicaid accepted. For uninsured, cost is based on ability to pay. Call 316-263-6941.

If you want to donate to or volunteer ...

Some organizations need volunteers to pull off their traditional holiday efforts while others are encouraging people to stay home. If you want to give your time, you should contact the organizations you’re interested in and ask about their need for volunteers and any pandemic safety measures implemented.

Many of the local organizations interviewed for this article say they’re accepting donations of items like food or clothing. But money is their greatest need, as many have deals with vendors or matching grants that stretch dollars.

If you have questions about a local nonprofit before donating, you can call James Woods, Wichita Community Foundation director of nonprofit services, at 316-264-4880 ext. 3. You can also look at nonprofits’ annual tax-exempt filings at www.irs.gov/charities-and-nonprofits or at www.guidestar.org to check their legitimacy. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office also offers Charity Check, a list of charities that have registered with that office at http://www.kscharitycheck.org/

Here are a few places you can donate, volunteer or both, locally:

The Accident Recovery Team law office is holding two donation collection events to benefit Operation Holiday. “Stuff the Truck” will be from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bradley Fair near the Christmas tree. “Dillons Day of Giving,” held at all Dillons locations, is on Dec. 5. Money, nonperishable food, new children’s coats, new or handmade children’s winter accessories and blankets will be accepted.

Bicycle Pedaler is collecting used bicycles in very good condition for Toys for Tots. Drop off bikes at 330 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Call 316-685-4545 or to go www.bicyclepedaler.com for more.

You can donate money to help Catholic Charities provide services to homeless, poor, disabled and abused Wichitans at https://give.catholiccharitieswichita.org/Be-the-Blessing or by calling 316-264-8344 ext. 1262. A $60,000 matching fund program is running through Dec. 31. To give Christmas gifts to families staying at Harbor House and St. Anthony Family Shelter , go to www.catholiccharitieswichita.org/christmas. Wish lists are also posted on Amazon.com.

provide services to homeless, poor, disabled and abused Wichitans at https://give.catholiccharitieswichita.org/Be-the-Blessing or by calling 316-264-8344 ext. 1262. A $60,000 matching fund program is running through Dec. 31. To give Christmas gifts to families staying at and , go to www.catholiccharitieswichita.org/christmas. Wish lists are also posted on Amazon.com. The Kansas Food Bank is accepting money donations at www.kansasfoodbank.org under the “Donate now” tab. You can also call 316-265-FOOD (3663) or mail a check to: 1919 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67211. Donors can specify which programs they want to fund. To sponsor a food drive, call the food bank.

is accepting money donations at www.kansasfoodbank.org under the “Donate now” tab. You can also call 316-265-FOOD (3663) or mail a check to: 1919 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67211. Donors can specify which programs they want to fund. To sponsor a food drive, call the food bank. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce created a Facebook page called Kansas Nonprofit Wish Lists that connects organizations with donors. You can browse needs and post items at www.facebook.com/Giveitawayforgood.

that connects organizations with donors. You can browse needs and post items at www.facebook.com/Giveitawayforgood. The Lord’s Diner has some volunteer openings, particularly on the weekends. Visit www.thelordsdiner.org, call 316-266-4966 or email volunteer@thelordsdiner.org for details. If you want to sponsor a food drive to help fill the diner’s new homeless outreach and neighborhood food pantries, call or look for its wish list online. Both pantries will open the week of Dec. 14.

Operation Holiday , run by HumanKind Ministries, is looking for donations and volunteers to help with gift distribution. Nonperishable food, new children’s coats and winter accessories, and new or newly handmade blankets can be dropped off through Dec. 14 at a collection site or the Operation Holiday warehouse at Towne West Mall, 4600 W Kellogg Dr. For drop off times and other information, go to www.humankindwichita.org/events/operation-holiday. Sign up to volunteer at www.HumanKindWichita.org/Volunteer. To donate money, call 316-264-9303 or go online.

The Salvation Army has several ways to contribute including in-person and virtual kettle donations. You can also pick an Angel Tree or Star of Hope for seniors ornament in-person or virtually at www.salvationarmy-wichita.org and www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/walmart-angel-tree to fulfill a child or elderly person’s Christmas wish list. To donate money or volunteer, go to www.salvationarmy-wichita.org or contact Brenda Awtrey at brenda.awtrey@usc.salvationarmy.org or 316-425-6133.





has several ways to contribute including in-person and virtual kettle donations. You can also pick an Angel Tree or Star of Hope for seniors ornament in-person or virtually at www.salvationarmy-wichita.org and www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/walmart-angel-tree to fulfill a child or elderly person’s Christmas wish list. To donate money or volunteer, go to www.salvationarmy-wichita.org or contact Brenda Awtrey at brenda.awtrey@usc.salvationarmy.org or 316-425-6133. Share the Season accepts donations year-round at www.wichitacf.org/strategic-initiatives/share-the-season or you can mail a check to: Wichita Community Foundaton, 301 N. Main, Ste. 100, Wichita, KS 67202.

accepts donations year-round at www.wichitacf.org/strategic-initiatives/share-the-season or you can mail a check to: Wichita Community Foundaton, 301 N. Main, Ste. 100, Wichita, KS 67202. Marine Toys for Tots toy drop-off boxes are at several locations around town. The organization is in need of toys for infants, toddlers and 10- to 14-year-olds especially. You can donate money online at www.wichita-ks.toysfortots.org.

toy drop-off boxes are at several locations around town. The organization is in need of toys for infants, toddlers and 10- to 14-year-olds especially. You can donate money online at www.wichita-ks.toysfortots.org. Donate to the United Way of the Plains online under the “Donate” tab at www.unitedwayplains.org or call 316-267-1321.

online under the “Donate” tab at www.unitedwayplains.org or call 316-267-1321. The Wichita Police Foundation’s “Random Acts of Kindness” is accepting donations at www.wichitapolicefoundation.org or text “HelpWPD” to 44321. Checks may be mailed to: P.O. Box 782736, Wichita, KS 67278.