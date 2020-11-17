Citing COVID-19 pandemic, Wichita YMCA cancels free, community Thanksgiving dinner

Citing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, The Greater Wichita YMCA said Tuesday it has canceled its annual, free Thanksgiving “We Care Dinner.”

“We feel it is in the best interest of our staff, volunteers, members and participants that we cancel the dinner at this time,” the YMCA said in a news release.

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly as the annual We Care Dinner has become a highlight of the year for the YMCA. However, safety must remain a priority given our current environment.”

The YMCA had planned to serve the community dinner to-go style over lunchtime on Thanksgiving, instead of its traditional sit-down meal, to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event generally serves about 1,200 hot meals annually at the Robert D. Love downtown YMCA branch, 402 N. Market.

This would have been the 43rd year.

The YMCA is encouraging anyone who needs food assistance, to contact the United Way of the Plains by dialing 211. You can also search its Thanksgiving Guide for other meal options at www.unitedwayplains.org/211-information-and-referral/.

Turkeys donated to the YMCA for the “We Care Dinner” will be given to the Lord’s Diner for use during November and December, according to the news release.

The Lord’s Diner serves a hot meal from 5:30-7:30 p.m. nightly to anyone hungry, no questions asked, at two locations in Wichita: 520 N. Broadway and 2825 S. Hillside. Foods trucks serve dinner weekdays from 4-6 p.m. at the Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 Woodland; at the Hilltop Community Center, 1329 S. Terrace; and at the Atwater Community Center, 2755 E. 19th St., according to the Lord’s Diner’s website.