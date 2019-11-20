Man dies after accident while working on machinery at Case New Holland in Wichita

One man died on Wednesday after an industrial accident at a southwest Wichita construction equipment plant.

First responders were called at around 4:05 a.m. to an industrial accident at Case New Holland, 3301 S. Hoover, Officer Kevin Wheeler said. One man was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was identified by Wichita police as 35-year-old Andrew Taylor.

Taylor was hurt while working on machinery, Wheeler said, and several CNH co-workers assisted him and performed life-saving measure before emergency crews arrived.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER