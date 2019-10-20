Three people dead after two pickups collide near Hutchinson, Reno County sheriff says

Three people were killed Sunday morning when two pickups collided near Hutchinson, officials said.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were dispatched at around 11:35 a.m. to a fatal accident in the 3400 block of South Yoder, which is about 2 miles southeast of the city. Emergency crews found two pickup trucks, each with heavy front end damage.

Hutchinson firefighters had to extricate three people due to the extensive damage of the vehicles, and paramedics pronounced all three patients dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

