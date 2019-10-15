Police identify Northwest High School student who died in two-car crash Monday

SHARE COPY LINK

The 17-year-old Northwest High School student who died in a two-vehicle accident Monday has been identified as Dominick Sublett, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened around 12:55 p.m. Monday on West Central when a 2000 Honda Civic carrying three Northwest students collided with a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer driven by an 83-year-old man. The teens were on a lunch break from school.

The man, police said, was headed east on Central at around 12:55 p.m. and went to turn north onto Socora, in front of the Civic.

Police said they are investigating if speed in the Honda was a factor in the accident.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It’s still (an) active investigation,” Officer Charley Davidson said. “Still investigating (who had the) right of way.”

Sublett, who was in the passenger seat, died at the scene, Davidson said. A 16-year-old boy who was driving and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat had serious but non-life threatening injuries. Davidson did not know if they were still hospitalized Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family and also friends,” Davidson said. “Friends in Northwest, to other friends, wherever (they) may be.”

The 83-year-old was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Davidson said this is the 22nd fatal accident of the year and the 23rd person killed in those accidents. Last year to date, there were 20 fatal wrecks and 21 people killed.

Listen to our daily briefing on Google Home or Alexa: