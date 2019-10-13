Kansas man killed in crash where he was ejected from pickup, state troopers say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man died after an early Sunday morning crash in southwest Kansas.

Emergency crews were called at around 1 a.m. to an injury accident on I Street about 2 miles east of Coldwater in Comanche County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. They found a man outside a wrecked pickup truck and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators determined a 2001 Ford F-150 was eastbound on I Street when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, rolled multiple times, went through a barbed wire fence and landed on its wheels. The driver was ejected.

The deceased driver was identified by state troopers as Melvin R. Odell, 69, of Coldwater.

