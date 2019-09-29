Local
Despite concerns, fireballs were expected at Andover fireworks show, fire chief says
Video demonstrates the dangers of fireworks
Andover firefighters said what were described as fireballs during a fireworks show Saturday night performed as expected, despite public concerns of something more harmful.
“Please be assured that nothing unplanned happened and there were no injuries,” Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said in a statement Sunday morning. “The ‘fireballs’ that have been described were very dramatic, but completely planned. They did exactly what they were expected to do.”
The fireballs led to concerns from some people that something dangerous may have happened at the Greater Andover Days fireworks show. Russell said that at around the same time the fireworks show ended, Andover Fire-Rescue and Butler County EMS were called to an unrelated fire and left Central Park with lights and sirens activated.
Comments