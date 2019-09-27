Here’s how you can see airplanes — and kids can get a free plane ride — on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: The Cessna 182 flown by Jerry Griggs prepares for landing Saturday morning at Jabara Airport. (March 4, 2017) The Wichita Eagle

The 56th annual Air Capital Fly-In is taking place Saturday at Col. James Jabara Airport, 3512 N. Webb in Wichita.

The event, organized by the Experimental Aircraft Association, will have several aircraft and model rockets on display, food, free airplane rides for kids ages 8 to 17, helicopter and glider rides, a flight competition and a silent auction. Evening activities include live music and an awards and recognition dinner for pilots and their crew.

The free airplane rides, called Young Eagle Flights, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the flights is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candy drops are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Gates are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for daytime activities is $5 for adults and free for children. The banquet and evening activities cost $25 per person. Parking is free.

For more information, visit www.88.eaachapter.org or the Wichita EAA Chapter 88 on Facebook.