After Wichita event, Army secretary’s plane makes emergency landing at McConnell

McConnell Air Force Base. File photo

A top U.S. Army official’s plane made an emergency landing Thursday afternoon at McConnell Air Force Base shortly after taking off.

“Shortly after take off, the aircraft carrying the acting secretary of the Army and his staff made an unscheduled landing due to a potential safety concern,” said Lt. Col. Audricia Harris, the secretary’s public affairs officer, in a statement. “Once the aircrew determined the aircraft was safe to fly, the secretary continued on with his scheduled itinerary.”

Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy was hosted in Kansas by Sen. Jerry Moran on Thursday for visits to Fort Riley and Wichita State University. The event at WSU — a tour of the university’s research facilities — ended at around 3 p.m.

At around 4:15 p.m., Sedgwick County emergency radio traffic indicated an aircraft alert was reported at McConnell. A C-37 reportedly had what was believed to be smoke coming from an engine.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to an Air Force fact sheet, “The C-37A is a twin-engine, turbofan aircraft acquired to fill the worldwide special air missions for high-ranking government and Defense Department officials.” The plane is the military version of the Gulfstream V.

McConnell spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Stai referred to the situation as an “in-flight emergency” and said the aircraft landed safely with no injuries reported.