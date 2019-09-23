Authorities identify man killed Friday in farm accident

The man who died Friday after getting stuck in a grain trailer at Forrest G. Butts Farm has been identified as 39-year-old Tim J. Hunt.

Hunt was in the trailer sucking corn into “another with a farm implement” when the accident happened around noon at 2850 E. 111th St. S., the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. His coworkers found him in the trailer. The address is in southern Sedgwick County near Mulvane.

Hunt was pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. Friday after firefighters and paramedics removed him from the trailer. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office released Hunt’s name in an email Monday morning.

