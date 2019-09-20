One person dies in accident on farm in southern Sedgwick County

The Wichita Eagle

One person has died in an accident at a farm in Sedgwick County, according to dispatch.

First responders were called around 12:12 p.m Friday to 111 Street S. and Hillside in Mulvane. The person was confirmed dead at 12:51 p.m. The dispatcher said the call was to an industrial accident at Buck Family Farm. A Google search did not turn up a Buck farm near the intersection but did show a Forrest G. Butts farm. A Google image shows the farm has several grain elevators.

