Glitching toll machine pays out at Kansas Turnpike booth near casino

Tuesday wasn’t such a lucky day for the Kansas Turnpike Authority down at the tollbooth near the Kansas Star Casino.

A self-pay machine at the Mulvane exit wasn’t acting quite right. Instead of accepting money for driver tolls as intended, it spat coins out.

To top it off, KTA sent a text alert that hinted about the malfunction to its public subscribers by mistake:

“T28 ADV” — which means an employee advises — “THERE IS NO WAY TO KNOW EXACTLY DOLLAR AMOUNT THAT WAS TAKEN. BY THE TIME HE GOT THERE, THE MACHINE WAS NOT EMPIED (sic) OUT BU...”

The message abruptly ends except to offer an option to “Reply STOP to OPT OUT.”

Usually the public alerts are more mundane: notices about road conditions and closures, traffic crashes and the occasional stalled vehicle.

KTA spokeswoman Rachel Bell said the message about the malfunction was meant to be internal but made it out into the public realm after someone newly responsible for disseminating messages through the KTA’s alert system “just sent it to the wrong group” of subscribers.

She said the KTA learned of the malfunctioning self-pay machine sometime Tuesday morning. She wasn’t immediately sure how much cash the glitching machine doled out or how many customers used it.

But the mistakenly sent text alert suggests it wasn’t a complete loss.