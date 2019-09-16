Local
Pair of Monday morning earthquakes in Kansas shake Flint Hills counties
A pair of earthquakes Monday morning shook two Kansas counties in the Flint Hills, geologists said.
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck at around 2:37 a.m. in Chase County, followed by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake at around 9:59 a.m. in Marion County.
The Chase County quake was centered about 12 miles northwest of Cottonwood Falls, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Marion County quake was about 10 miles east of Marion. The USGS asks those who felt the ground shake to report it online at earthquake.usgs.gov.
