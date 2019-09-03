Local
Missing boy who didn’t show up at friend’s house has been found safe, Wichita police say
Update, 8:15 p.m.
Wichita police said Julian has been found safe.
Original story
Wichita police are looking for a boy who went missing after leaving to go to a friend’s house.
Julian Salcedo, 10, was last seen at around 5 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home in the 1900 block of South Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said. The boy was headed to a friend’s house near Funston and Palisade, which is about two blocks away. He never arrived.
The neighborhood is southwest of Broadway and Harry in south Wichita.
Police described Julian as a 5-foot-5, 130-pound boy who wears glasses and was last seen clothed in a green shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information on Julian’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
