22-year-old motorcycle rider died after crashing ‘at high rate of speed,’ police say
Wichita police have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called at around 6:55 p.m. Friday to an injury accident in the 1500 block of West Pawnee, near the intersection with Seneca, Officer Charley Davidson said. Paramedics pronounced 22-year-old David Nguyen, of Wichita, dead at the scene.
Investigators determined Nguyen was riding a 2004 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on Pawnee, “reportedly at a high rate of speed,” Davidson said. A 45-year-old man driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer pulled out of a private driveway to head eastbound on Pawnee.
The motorcycle crashed into the car and Nguyen was thrown from the bike, causing fatal injuries, police said.
His death is the 19th in a vehicle accident in the city this year, and the third involving a motorcycle rider, Davidson said. The investigation is ongoing.
