22-year-old motorcycle rider died after crashing ‘at high rate of speed,’ police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Wichita police have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:55 p.m. Friday to an injury accident in the 1500 block of West Pawnee, near the intersection with Seneca, Officer Charley Davidson said. Paramedics pronounced 22-year-old David Nguyen, of Wichita, dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Nguyen was riding a 2004 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on Pawnee, “reportedly at a high rate of speed,” Davidson said. A 45-year-old man driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer pulled out of a private driveway to head eastbound on Pawnee.

The motorcycle crashed into the car and Nguyen was thrown from the bike, causing fatal injuries, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His death is the 19th in a vehicle accident in the city this year, and the third involving a motorcycle rider, Davidson said. The investigation is ongoing.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle local 0903 sunday fatal September 03, 2019 01:58 PM