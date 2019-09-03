Local
Police identify woman killed Sunday in head-on crash in northwest Wichita
Police are investigating a northwest Wichita wreck that killed a woman Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday to an injury accident near 21st Street North and Teal Brook in northwest Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said. Paramedics pronounced 30-year-old Kaitlin Whelan, of Wichita, dead at the scene.
Investigators determined Whelan was driving a Nissan Xterra wesbound on 21st Street when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra, Davidson said. The The 24-year-old driver of the Elantra was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remained hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.
Whelan’s death is the 20th fatality in a vehicle accident in the city this year, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
