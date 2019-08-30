Local
Authorities identify two men killed in crash near Mulvane
Sedgwick County Sheriff investigating deadly crash at county line
Authorities have identified the two people killed Thursday in a crash between Mulvane and the Kansas Star Casino as 57-year-old James D. Mortimer of Harper and 29-year-old Michael J. Horn of Wichita.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said in an email that the men in a 1991 Volvo 740 car headed south on Hydraulic when the car didn’t stop at a stop sign posted at 119th Street South. The Volvo collided with a 2009 Ford Edge SUV at about 1:18 p.m. in the intersection. The Edge hit the Volvo on its drivers side.
A 49-year-old Winfield woman, Salena Dennis, was also in the Volvo but survived the crash. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The 60-year-old woman driving the Ford, Vicki L. Kraft of Peck, was also hospitalized. Mortimer and Horn both died at the scene.
Myers said Friday that the crash remains under investigation.
Comments