Authorities identify two men killed in crash near Mulvane

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Tim Myers said two people died in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-53 between Mulvane and the Kansas Star Casino at the county line with Sumner County. (Aug. 29, 2019)

Authorities have identified the two people killed Thursday in a crash between Mulvane and the Kansas Star Casino as 57-year-old James D. Mortimer of Harper and 29-year-old Michael J. Horn of Wichita.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said in an email that the men in a 1991 Volvo 740 car headed south on Hydraulic when the car didn’t stop at a stop sign posted at 119th Street South. The Volvo collided with a 2009 Ford Edge SUV at about 1:18 p.m. in the intersection. The Edge hit the Volvo on its drivers side.

A 49-year-old Winfield woman, Salena Dennis, was also in the Volvo but survived the crash. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 60-year-old woman driving the Ford, Vicki L. Kraft of Peck, was also hospitalized. Mortimer and Horn both died at the scene.

Myers said Friday that the crash remains under investigation.