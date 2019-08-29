Local
Multiple people hurt in crash between Mulvane and casino, dispatch says
Emergency crews are responding to a crash south of Wichita where multiple injuries were reported.
The crash was reported at around 1:18 p.m. Thursday at 119th Street South and Hydraulic, between Mulvane and the Kansas Star Casino, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Multiple injuries were reported.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
