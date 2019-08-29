Multiple people hurt in crash between Mulvane and casino, dispatch says

The Wichita Eagle

Emergency crews are responding to a crash south of Wichita where multiple injuries were reported.

The crash was reported at around 1:18 p.m. Thursday at 119th Street South and Hydraulic, between Mulvane and the Kansas Star Casino, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Multiple injuries were reported.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW