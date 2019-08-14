Local

Free ‘Love your Community’ block party, cleanup set for Saturday

The fourth annual “Love your Community” neighborhood cleanup, car show, parade and block party will be held Saturday at the Evergreen Park Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland in Wichita.

The free event starts at 8 a.m. with the community cleanup. Activities continue throughout the day and include games, a dodge ball tournament, food, music and a resource fair from 3-7 p.m.

The parade runs from 2 to 3 p.m. The block party is from 3 to 10 p.m. The recreation center is near 25th Street North and Arkansas.

The event focuses on creating relationships between police and city officials, community organizations and Wichita’s residents. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/lycwichita.

