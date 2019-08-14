Free ‘Love your Community’ block party, cleanup set for Saturday

Wichita’s dancing cop reacts to viral video fame Videos on social media showing Wichita police Officer Aaron Moses dancing during a community barbecue on Sunday have gone viral on the Internet. Moses says he's surprised by the reaction he's been getting and enjoying the opportunity to remind peo Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Videos on social media showing Wichita police Officer Aaron Moses dancing during a community barbecue on Sunday have gone viral on the Internet. Moses says he's surprised by the reaction he's been getting and enjoying the opportunity to remind peo

The fourth annual “Love your Community” neighborhood cleanup, car show, parade and block party will be held Saturday at the Evergreen Park Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland in Wichita.

The free event starts at 8 a.m. with the community cleanup. Activities continue throughout the day and include games, a dodge ball tournament, food, music and a resource fair from 3-7 p.m.

The parade runs from 2 to 3 p.m. The block party is from 3 to 10 p.m. The recreation center is near 25th Street North and Arkansas.

The event focuses on creating relationships between police and city officials, community organizations and Wichita’s residents. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/lycwichita.

