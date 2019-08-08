Off ramp from I-235 and K-96 to Broadway in north Wichita will close for 3 months

$65 million project will replace Broadway, I-235 interchange Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about a planned $65 million project to replace I-235 bridges at Broadway and the Little Arkansas River north of Wichita. The project is the first phase of a larger plan to rebuild the North Junction at I-235 and I-135. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about a planned $65 million project to replace I-235 bridges at Broadway and the Little Arkansas River north of Wichita. The project is the first phase of a larger plan to rebuild the North Junction at I-235 and I-135.

Some commuters who drive on I-235 and K-96 in northwest Wichita may need to find new routes for the next few months.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said an off ramp from the freeway will be closed as new ramps are constructed. The exit from northbound I-235 and eastbound K-96 to North Broadway will close Aug. 19 and reopen in November.

New exit and entrance ramps for the interstate highway will built during that time, KDOT said.

The road work is part of the larger Green Project, which is a three-year, $51 million project to reconstruct the north junction of I-135, I-235, K-96 and K-254.