Wichita road work to close lanes and ramps of southbound I-135 over the weekend

File photo by The Star

Road work on the interstate highway that cuts through the middle of Wichita may cause delays for drivers over the weekend.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said bridge repairs on southbound I-135 in north Wichita will close lanes and ramps on the freeway.

The closures include the on ramp from 21st Street and the exit ramp at 13th Street, which will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen as late as 6 a.m. Monday, KDOT said. The two right lanes of traffic will be closed from 21st to Ninth.

The year-long project to repair bridges between 17th and First streets involves deck patching, expansion joint repair or replacement, repair of polymer overlay, a new overlay layer and striping. Most of the work is done on weekends.