Motorcycle passenger killed on south I-135

A motorcycle passenger died late Sunday after he was thrown off of a bike on I-135 in south Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Christopher L. Monk of Wichita was killed when he was ejected from a motorcycle traveling southbound on the interstate at about 10:34 p.m.

Travis J.B. Bryson, 29, of Wichita was driving the 2001 Suzuki when he lost control after hitting a highway wall, according to a crash report. Monk was thrown off and Bryson and the motorcycle slid for about a quarter mile before stopping.

Bryson was hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital with possible serious injuries, the crash report says.

